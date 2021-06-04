Google Pixel Buds A, Google’s cheapest fully wireless earbuds to date

Google’s new headphones are the Pixel Buds A, a cheaper version of its latest fully wireless headphones.

Google has finally presented to the world its Google Pixel Buds A, a new version of its Pixel Buds family of fully wireless headphones.

This version comes with a lower price than the original, and some others interesting news regarding the design or features regarding headphone connectivity.

Google Pixel Buds A, all the information

Google Pixel Buds A-SeriesFeatures and technical specificationsDimensions of each earbud20.7 x 29.3 x 17.5 (mm) | 5.06 (g) Charging case dimensions 63 x 47 x 25 (mm) / 42.8 (g) Headphone autonomy Up to 5 hours in continuous playback and 2.5 hours in call Charging case autonomy Up to 24 hours in continuous playback and 12 hours on callCase chargingUSB Type CconnectivityBluetooth v5.0 12mm LEAudioDrivers, passive noise reduction, duct for space ventilation and ambient sound, dual beamforming microphones, Sensors Touch control, IR sensor for in-ear position detection Water resistance IPX4 (splash and sweat resistance) Compatibility Any Bluetooth 4.0 or higher device

To use all the functions a Google account and Android 6.0 or higher are required Price 99 euros

The Pixel Buds A keep the same design of the previous generation, with a egg-shaped plastic case, in which only the color of the rubber that covers its interior, now available in shades of green and gray, despite the fact that the outer part is still White color.

Each earphone is extremely light, and Google has kept the in-ear format with silicone tips, available in various sizes, and a rubber bow intended to improve the ergonomics of the Pixel Buds A.

There is no lack of touch controls integrated into the back of the headphones, allowing switch songs, pause or resume playback or invoke Google Assistant, integrated directly into the headphones, with functions such as real time translation. One feature that has disappeared is the gestures, which in the original version gave the option of changing the volume without having to take the mobile out of your pocket.

According to Google, this new generation of headphones introduces connectivity improvements, with a higher output power from Bluetooth connection with respect to the original delivery. This should fix common problems with disconnections and delays in the audio.

The sound experience, through a system of bass boost. Its 12-millimeter drivers are dynamic and have been tuned following the same techniques used when developing the audio section of the Nest Audio. They also have the Adaptive Sound function, which increases or decreases the volume automatically depending on the ambient noise.

Google Pixel Buds A price and where to buy

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are available in Spain at a price of 99 euros, and can be purchased through the official google store.

