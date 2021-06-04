Google Pixel Buds A, cheap headphones arrive

Pixel Buds A is the budget series of wireless headphones from Google. The Internet giant has just announced its launch with a price below the $ 100 barrier.

Google follows the strategy of offering cheaper alternatives to its products under the A-Series label as it does with its smartphones. In this way, the Pixel Buds A are a lower-priced variant of its Pixel Buds wireless earbuds.

Still, Google hasn’t skimped on features and they aren’t all that different in design, either. They use a 12mm driver and feature dual-beamforming microphones to reduce noise during calls, while Adaptive Sound technology automatically controls volume based on surroundings. The company has provided a small vent to reduce the pressure inside the ear. This will also help users retain what we call ‘spatial awareness’.

The Pixel Buds A series arrives classified with the IPX4 certified to resist light rain and sweat. They have a capacitive touch controller to control music playback or receive calls. It supports hands-free voice commands that allow the Google Assistant to read messages or even translate text to speech in real time.

Thanks to a built-in IR proximity sensor, these headphones can detect when not in use and automatically stop music playback, while if they get lost it will be easy to find them using the ‘Find my device’ function of the smartphone they connect to.

This is done using the wireless standard Bluetooth 5.0, with support for fast pairing fast pairing. On a single charge, the headphones offer up to 5 hours of music playback or up to 2.5 hours of talk time. The carrying and charging case is brand new and with its built-in battery you can recharge them to offer up to 24 hours of music playback or about 12 hours of talk time.

Google Pixel Buds A, price content

To keep the price under control, Google has removed some features such as wireless charging for the carrying case and the swipe gesture to control the volume. Of course, like the regular series, they don’t have advanced features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio that top-of-the-range wireless headphones offer, like the new Sony WF-1000XM4 we introduced you last week.

In return, the Pixel Buds A arrive with a very reasonable price tag of $ 99. Available in white or black finishes, they are available to reserve in the Google Store, with availability from June 17 and we look forward to a close international commercialization. They will be a reference as an entry point to the wireless headphone segment that continues to grow non-stop.