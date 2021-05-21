Google Pixel 6 is filtered in all its glory: design and key features | Technology

A new leak reveals the new Google mobile in all its glory. According to the latest information, this will be the design of the Pixel 6 and these will be its key features.

Little by little, the rumors are anticipating the appearance and possible characteristics of the new Google phones. A few days ago the first renders with the design of the Pixel 6 appeared, and now a new leak lets us see how the new device will look in great detail.

The information comes from the specialized medium 91mobiles and the popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, who have shared new renderings and a video that shows us a 360º view of the device. As we can see, the new images confirm the design line that we saw a few days ago in the Jon Prosser leak, but with a higher level of detail.

In the renders we can see that the Pixel 6 will feature a flat FullView display With a hole centered on the top for the front camera and a thin chin on the bottom. According to the report, the panel will be 6.4 inches and the fingerprint sensor will be integrated into the screen. The measurements will be 158.6 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.9 mm, although the thickness is 11.8 mm if we take into account the protrusion of the camera module.

The back is what gives personality to the new Google mobile thanks to the striking module for the rear cameras. It is a black strip that crosses the housing from end to end, where three sensors, an LED flash and a microphone are housed. The module is crowned by a striking orange strip that matches the color of the Google logo located a little lower.

Apart from this, the report notes that the Pixel 6 will have support for wireless charging and that it will likely run Android 12.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

From previous rumors we know that the new Google mobiles could integrate their own processor, called Google Silicon 101, so everything indicates that the Great G will do without Qualcomm in its new terminals.

As always when we talk about rumors, since we do not have official information at the moment we cannot take anything for granted. We will have to wait for the launch of the Pixel 6, which could happen later this fall.