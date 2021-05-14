Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro surprise with a new design

With a Pixel 5a already fully leaked ahead of launch, Google’s smartphone leaks have already started to focus on the next generation, making themselves known. the first details of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Previously, the advance was shared that these smartphones would be the first to equip the new mobile processor manufactured by Google, although it seems that the news will not end here.

And it is that unlike what we all expected, after five generations without being able to differentiate phones at first glance, with a recurring design and aesthetics, The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will pose a total change inside and out.

This has been shared by well-known leakers such as Jon Prosser and Front Page Tech (FPT). Although Prosser does not have detailed information on the phone’s specifications, he claims to have received a number of real photos of prototypes of these smartphones, converted into renders to protect your source, and not miss the opportunity to share all the details with us.

.

As we can see, the first big change will be the distribution of the rear cameras, leaving the small square island in pursuit of a large, slightly protruding horizontal stripe, equipping the Pixel 6 with a dual camera setup, increased to three lenses on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Thus, this set also creates a small division in the rear surface, used to bring us a three-color design with an orange border at the top of this black camera strip, leaving the rest of the body with a third finish. However, although we can see two variants of white and cream tones, Max Weinbach from Android Police ensures the colors have been chosen by Prosser, so they do not have to be present in the final versions of the phone.

On the other hand, I would highlight the elimination of the fingerprint reader from its back, integrated for the first time under the screen. In fact, we will also see a new slight change on this same one, with the displacement of the front camera moved to the upper central part, a more comfortable position for the biometric facial unlocking.

Finally, remember that at the moment all this information is focused on third-party leaks, without any official confirmation from Google.