Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Leaked Specs

It has been some time since we knew anything about the future Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. And yes, of course, when I talk about knowing, I really mean rumors and, above all, leaks. Between April and May we did have some unofficial advances, from the SoC that will move it to its new and very attractive design. However, the tap of the leaks was closed and, being in the dates in which we are, it was almost possible to hope that until the return of summer there would be no news.

However, today there has been a surprise, because the more than recognized and prolific leaker Jon Prosser has published what could be good part of the specifications of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, whose presentation we expect to take place at the end of the year, probably between October and November. And it seems that this time Google has decided that the jump from one generation to the next is more than appreciable.

The first thing is, as you have already seen, its name, and that is that Google would abandon the name XL from its top of the range, which is replaced by Pro, undoubtedly much more common today in the sector, and that makes users not interpret that it is only a difference in size, but also in performance. It may seem like a minor change, but the perception that not a few users have will surely change with this name change.

Regarding the date, although according to Prosser there is nothing closed to this date, his sources point to October, and the great news, beyond its specifications, is that Google would have considered a minimum of five years of software updates both for the Google Pixel 6 and for the Google Pixel 6 Pro. A support period that, without a doubt, makes them a more than interesting option for those users who squeeze the life out of their smartphones, a group in which I include myself.

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Technical Specifications

Google Pixel 6 (Oriel)

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Raven)

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED Plastic OLED 6.71-inch Processor SoC Google SoC Google RAM: 8 gigabytes 12 gigabytes Storage: 128 Gb / 256 Gb 128 Gb / 256 Gb / 512 Gb Connectivity 5G, WiFi 6E 5G, WiFi 6E Battery 4,614 milliamps 5,000 milliamps Main camera: 50 megapixels (wide angle) 12 megapixels (ultra wide angle) 50 megapixels (wide angle) 40 megapixels (telephoto) 12 megapixels (ultra wide angle) Front camera: 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Operating system: Android 12 Android 12