Google Pixel 5a passes through the FCC and aims to launch

Three versions of the Google Pixel 5a smartphone have appeared in the database of the US communications regulator FCC. One is for the country of origin and the other two for the international market, essentially differentiated by their support for the different bands and frequencies of 5G networks.

Google Pixel 5a will be a smart mobile for the premium mid-range focused on users looking for a competent device, but not with the latest in hardware and yes excelling in the software section because Google is still a benchmark in Android updates compared to most manufacturers that work with the platform.

Google Pixel 5a will arrive at the beginning of August

Very similar in design and construction to the Pixel 4a, from the leaks that have been arriving so far we know that its screen will be a 6.2 inch P-OLED with FHD + resolution, in dimensions of 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm.

Its specific SoC engine is unknown and whether the company will choose to equip something more powerful than Snapdragon 765G with eight-core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU from the previous model. It will have at least 6 Gbytes of RAM and 128 Gbytes of internal storage capacity and all configurations will support 5G mobile networks.

Google has already shown its ability for all its own brand smartphones to get very good photos, even without having to use sensors with ‘zillion’ MP. In fact, the Pixel 4a has just two sensors for the 12.2 MP main camera and the 8 MP wide angle. According to the leaked images, the front selfie camera is located in a perforated hole in the screen in the upper left corner.

Other features to mention are the stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack which is already beginning to be a rare sight in smartphones and a rear fingerprint sensor that is also being abandoned in favor of those installed under the screen, much more comfortable and convenient. It will not have support for microSD cards.

We do not know a release date for this Google Pixel 5a, but considering that the 4th was announced on August 3, 2020, it is likely that the commercialization will start around those dates. Regarding prices, the base price of the terminal should not exceed $ 399. Google is already preparing its arrival with a price drop from 4th to 339 euros in Spain. Launch in a few weeks. We already tell you.