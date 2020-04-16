In the midst of a global crisis, Manzana it was removed from the sleeve the one that very probably is going to be one of his great successes of this 2020 in the telephone market worldwide. And is that the iPhone SE 2020 presented in the equator in April is exactly what many expected: a new cheap iPhone, small in size and that shares part of its technical data sheet with the leading models of his family.

But we have known for a long time that Apple is not the only one who has decided to try again in the sub-500 euros segment. Following the same path as last year, Google will soon announce its new Pixel 4a, a cropped edition of the Pixel 4 that will land at a price very similar, if not identical, to that of the iPhone SE 2020.

The question is, Will the Google Pixel 4a be a worthy rival to the new iPhone SE? Taking into account everything we already know about the new Google terminal, we can get an idea of ​​how it will look compared to the latest Apple model.

A more modern design that dispenses with “premium” materials

Thanks to the leaked images of the new Pixel 4a, by now we already know how will your design be. For the first time, Google will bet on a front “all screen” – with nuances – that welcomes a hole in panel in charge of housing the front camera of the device. Its back, on the other hand, will follow the same line as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, with a square photographic module and a capacitive fingerprint reader.

In addition to that we know that, like the Pixel 3a, this new edition will be made of plastic and not in aluminum or glass like the most expensive Google models. Plastic is a material more shock resistant than glass, and whose use will have helped Google reduce the total weight of the device by several grams. However, it is a material outside the spectrum of what is known as “premium materials”. Those that do integrate the latest Apple iPhone.

Because, really, Apple has opted for a radically different formula: its design not only supposes an evolution, but those of Cupertino have decided recycle design of iPhone 8 2017. This is: a glass rear, aluminum rails on its sides, and a front that return to the gigantic frames to accommodate Touch ID located just below the screen.

Of course, Apple’s decision makes more sense than meets the eye: Millions of people still prefer the classic design and size of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 instead of the format of the latest Apple models, with screens ranging up to 6.5 inches. And although the iPhone SE 2020 is not exactly compact – it would be if its front was truly used, or if it had a 4-inch screen like the original iPhone SE -, the simple fact of maintaining the classic appearance of the iPhone, with A totally new “interior” makes it a totally unique device in the mid-range segment.

In addition to that, the iPhone SE has several advantages inherited from the iPhone 8 series that the Pixel 4a probably won’t count on, such as the inclusion of Qi wireless charging and a certification that ensures resistance to water and dust. In favor of the Pixel, say that it at least maintains the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Two different generation screens

And speaking of screens, this aspect is probably the Pixel 4a’s main strength with respect to its counterpart created by Apple. Those of Cupertino have decided to bet on a 4.7-inch diagonal panel based on LCD technology, and a resolution of 1334 by 750 pixels. Instead, ** the Pixel 4a will have a 5.8-inch diagonal OLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The differences are clear.

Last year, Google was already able to integrate one of the best screens that we had seen to date on a mobile of less than 500 euros, and there is no reason not to believe that the Pixel 4a will not follow in its footsteps. In addition, its size, relatively small considering that the vast majority of mobiles already exceed 6.5 inches, added to some infinitely smaller margins than iPhone SE 2020, they will make it a truly compact terminal by taking full advantage of the space on its front.

The Apple A13 Bionic makes the difference

No matter what model it is: if you have an Android smartphone, you must learn to live with the fact that Even the cheapest iPhone for sale has a better processor than your mobile. It does not matter if you just bought a OnePlus 8 Pro with the Snapdragon 865, or if you have spent the almost 1,400 euros that the Galaxy S20 Ultra costs with its – mediocre – Exynos 990; The Apple A13 that integrates the iPhone SE 2020 has proven to be superior to any other mobile processor released in the last year.

So despite the fact that the Pixel 4a will include the excellent Snapdragon 730 that such a good result seems to offer in the terminals destined to the upper-middle range that integrate it, it is simply unthinkable that the new Google phone is going to live up to the Apple model in terms of graphic power, computing power, efficiency and, ultimately, in terms of general performance – although at this point the differences in performance on a day-to-day basis are basically negligible for most walking users.

But despite everything, the Pixel 4a will also have certain advantages. The latest rumors aim what Google will launch a single version of the Pixel 4a, with 6 GB of RAM memory – double that of the iPhone SE -, and 128 GB of storage. If so, we are talking about a difference of 50 dollars between Pixel 4a and iPhone SE with the same storage capacity.

Two of the best cameras on the market, on mobile less than 500 euros

While mobiles of more than 1,000 euros include cameras with flaws that seem to be first generation, Google and Apple are capable of integrating their best mobile photography experiences of less than 500 euros. And in fact, if there is a compelling reason to bet on any of these two mobiles, and not for any other of a similar price – beyond the support in terms of updates offered by both companies – it is precisely because of their cameras.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a camera system based on that of the iPhone XR, once one of the best on the market. The only major deficiency will be their inability to capture photos with night mode, and record 4K video at 60 FPS.

For his part, Pixel 4a will keep the same main camera as Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, capable of offering the best photographic experience that we have been able to test so far on an Android smartphone. In favor of the Google phone, it must be said that “Night Vision” mode will be maintained, as well as 4K video capture at 30 FPS.

In the absence of testing both models, it would not be unreasonable to think that, taking into account the sensors that make up each of the models, and the advantages provided by the software of each, Google was the winner in terms of photography, while Apple took the crown in terms of Video recording. What is clear is that there will be no other model capable of standing up to this couple in terms of photography for the same price.

Until not too long ago, it seemed unthinkable to speak of Google and Apple as benchmarks in the mid-range phone. Everything changed from the arrival of the iPhone SE original in 2016, a mobile phone capable of offering 90% of what a more expensive iPhone offered for a much lower price. And later the same thing happened in the Android landscape, when Google showed that cheap mobiles could also offer a fantastic user experience and have the best camera on the market with their Pixel 3a.

This year, Apple has gone ahead has seized the perfect moment to launch its new cheap iPhone, raising a bar that the Pixel 3a will have to reach if it wants to become a mobile, at least, relevant in the current mobile landscape. And the ball is on the roof of Google.

