Google Photos is working on two new functions that would come soon, such as disabling automatic backup of messaging apps.

Google Photos, the main stock gallery application on Android, continues to incorporate new features with which to improve the user experience. After adding the storage limit increase, a new design of its interface or the counter that indicates when will your deleted photos be deleted forever; now it has become known that it prepares to disable automatic WhatsApp backup.

The Big G app, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, is one of the most convenient apps for manage images and galleries, in addition to allowing to gather all the images from different devices in one place. The Mountain View company app is working on two new functions with which to improve the user experience, as indicated by XDA. The first is to restrict unwanted media from helping to accumulate Google Drive storage, while the other is to prevent moving photos and videos. reproduce quickly.

A recent teardown of the Google Photos APK has revealed these new features that may come in the future to the big G gallery app in the future. The first one will make it disable WhatsApp automatic backup, since these types of apps can take up a lot of space in the storage of a phone, as well as in cloud storage if automatic backup and synchronization with Google Photos are enabled.

It may interest you | Dark mode reaches the Google app in a stable and official way.

Google Photos works on two new functions that would arrive soon

Google Photos is working on the ability to set a photo as the Google Account’s profile picture pic.twitter.com/ROEqALiY1J – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

With version 4.53, the company is testing the ability to disable automatic backup and folder media sync. linked to messaging apps, like WhatsApp. In fact, in a teardown of this version, the same source has found a reference to this new function: “Due to the Covid-19, people share more photos and videos than ever. In an effort to conserve Internet resources, backup and sync have been disabled for messaging applications. You can change this at any time from ‘Settings’”.

Therefore, according to the description, the intention of this new function is to limit the use of the InternetAs many people are increasingly sharing photos through messaging apps, in part because of the Covid-19 quarantine. In addition to this, Google Photos also works on an option to disable auto play for moving photos and videos when the user scrolls through the main timeline of the application.

Finally, Jane Manchun Wong, renowned reverse engineering expert, has published a tweet (which you can see on these lines) in which she states that users will soon be able to set up your Google profile pictures from the Photos app. For the moment, all that remains is to wait for the Mountain View company to officially confirm the arrival of these new functions in the firm’s popular app.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co