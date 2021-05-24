Google Photos will be paid: price, storage and changes

Google Photos will have a cap of 15 GB of free storage

It can be expanded from 100 GB to 2 TB of storage for prices from 1.99 to 9.99 euros per month

Dropbox, Amazon Prime Photos or OneDrive, other alternatives

Google Photos will stop allowing unlimited free storage of high-quality photos from June 1, but there is a tool by which users can check how much space they will have left from then on, as well as a series of alternatives where to store images and videos from now on.

Storage

Users can check how much space they will have available from June on a tool made available by Google itself. On a ‘Storage’ page within the Google Photos website, Google shows the joint storage of image and video files together with those of Google Drive and Gmail.

In the Google control panel you can check how many photos and videos have been uploaded to Google Photos, as well as access the settings and services such as downloading the files, transferring them or changing the quality from original to high before June 1 so that do not count within 15 GB of storage.

Price

There are a number of alternatives to overcome the problem generated by Google’s decision, starting with the subscription to the Google One service. There are four plans from 100 GB to 2 terabytes (TB) of storage per prices from 1.99 euros to 9.99 euros per month with special offers for annual payments.

Changes in Google photos from June 1

All backup copies of photos and videos uploaded in high quality or express quality before June 1 will not be taken into account within the maximum 15 gigabytes (GB) of free storage space. Inferior quality was already part of limited storage and will continue to be.

However, all the photos that the user uploads from now on will occupy new space, regardless of whether they are uploaded in their original quality or if the High Quality option is chosen, which is the one that compresses the photos slightly. Thus, although the current collection of photographs will not be lost from now on, many cannot be saved.

Take advantage of the space without paying

Photos uploaded from mobile phones can occupy around 5MB each and videos, between 50MB and 500MB or even more, depending on the resolution or duration. If the user only uploads photos, he can stretch the storage that he has left, although when he does it with the videos he will have to select which ones he uploads depending on the weight. To know the number of photos and videos that each user has in your service, you can access the Google Photos control panel.

Alternatives to Google Photos (free or paid)

Outside of the Google ecosystem, there are also other cloud storage services that can fulfill the same function:

Dropbox has a number of varied plans like the free basic plan with up to 2GB of storage for a single user. In it you can make backup copies, and upload photos or videos from the camera with the desktop application. If not, it exists the Plus plan, which offers the same service but with 2 TB, smart sync and offline folders for mobile for 9.99 euros per month.

Microsoft also offers its service OneDrive, with annual plans starting at 2 euros per month for 100 GB of storage, even family plans with 6 TB with all Office applications included for 99 euros per year.

Amazon Prime Photos is free for Amazon Prime subscribers. For these users, photo storage is unlimited, while 5GB is offered for free for videos.

Shutterfly: offers unlimited free storage and guarantees that photos will never be deleted. You can only upload photos. It is necessary to make payments if you want to use the images for albums or other types of services that the company offers.

Dubox: can only be uploaded videos up to 1 TB storage without payments and with automatic backups

MEGA: provides 50GB of storage and transfer in the cloud way free, as well as synchronization and backups. To expand it, there are 2 TB plans for 9.99 euros per month up to 16 TB for 29.99 euros per month.

Alternatives to the cloud

Files can be saved on a computer’s own hard drive or on an external one. This will allow constant and immediate access, as long as the device is cared for. In addition, it is always advisable to make cloud backups of all images and videos, or at least the most important ones. Classic option in units of CD or DVD: They also offer options to archive and sort the images in the same way as in the cloud or on the computer, with the only risk of breaking or losing them.

Pen drive: there are up to 2TB in the market for between 30 and 40 euros.

Network Storage NAS Servers: is the modern version of these physical systems. These are physical devices exclusively dedicated to the storage of files that are connected to the network and that have their own processor, RAM memory and hard drives. In addition, they guarantee the total security and privacy of the files. The most classic and analog option: print the photos.