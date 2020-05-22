Google Photos, the main stock gallery application on Android, is about to change the design of your interface, even though the last major redesign came just a couple of months ago. In addition to incorporating new features for the application, such as increasing the storage limit; The Mountain View company does not stop turning the design of the Google Photos interface to make the user experience as simple and comfortable as possible for users.

As reported by Android Police, Google Photos is about to receive a new redesign of its interface soon, in which the most important changes reside in the removing the search bar from the top. An update that also makes the bottom bar be more intuitive and that it does not provide features expected by users. The most important change, as we have already mentioned, is the disappearance of the search bar located at the top and the menu lines, giving rise to a simple header in which it is displayed the app logo.

With that bar removed, the bottom bar has been reorganized in this interface redesign update, increasing its number of items from four to five: Photos, Search, For You, Share and Library. A modification that indicates that the user must redirect to another tab to search for their images. By tapping on the ‘Search’ tab, you will see a series of suggestions that are visually more pleasant than the user received in the previous interface. Likewise, previews of people and pets they are bigger, and suggestions of places and things are accompanied by photographs.

A new interface that eliminates the top search bar

When you scroll down, they are also offered specific search terms in forms of categories, like “screenshots”, for example. For his part, the “Albums” tab has disappeared with this redesign, but the content continues in the new “Library” section, which also collects some items that were previously in the three-line menu located in the top search bar of the Google application. A new interface that is being implemented as a server-side update, so it should be available to all users soon.

The Mountain View company’s goal with this new interface change is to incorporate improvements to Google Photos, an application that maintains its custom implementation for sharing and that now offers a configuration shortcut from the top right menu, a help and comment entry and an option to free up storage, in addition to the existing backup. For now, all that remains is to wait for the technology giant to release the update to be able to test first-hand all the news and changes that come to the interface of the main stock gallery application on Android.

