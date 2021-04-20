Google Photos now lets you add photos and videos to your albums without the need for a connection | Technology

The new version of Google Photos comes with a functionality that many users have been waiting for, now we can organize our photos in albums without the need for connection.

Google Photos has had a major shortcoming throughout all these years: we could not upload photos offline. It may seem logical, offline, there can be no upload. But in reality this was nothing more than a limitation when interacting with the application.

Many times I have spent a whole morning taking photos and, on the way back, I have thought of organizing them in different folders to keep order within my gallery. But I have been forced to discard the idea because when I get home and connect to the WiFi, all these changes would not apply.

Yes, now the data rates are more extensive and it is possible to upload photos with data, but I also do not like having to consume my data in something that I can do with WiFi. The good thing is that this situation has come to an end, we recently saw the functionality of searching for documents more easily. Now what Google Photos has done is to allow all the changes we make to be synchronized without the need for a connection.

The changes you can make are: create an album, move photos from one album to another, delete an album, add to favorites, archive photos and delete photos. Come on, do everything you do with Google Photos when you have an internet connection.

There is no way to activate this functionality, it is Google itself that does it. What is true is that in the latest version of Google Photos it works without problem. If you want to try, we leave you a link to APKMirror to download the application in case the latest version does not appear in the Play Store.

If you are not about to install the apk of the most recent version of Google Photos, do not despair. This functionality from Mountain View will reach everyone progressively.

To verify that you have it, all you have to do is disconnect the mobile from the WiFi / data and try to make an album in Google Photos. If this album is kept when you connect to the internet again, you are in luck and you have this functionality activated.