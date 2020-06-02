After adding the storage limit increase, a new design of its interface, dark mode and a lot of features; Google Photos, the main stock gallery application on Android that celebrated its fifth anniversary last week, has added a curious novelty in the last few hours: a counter so you know when will you delete your deleted photos forever.

Google Photos remains to this day one of the best applications of the Mountain View company, so it is not surprising that over time Incorporate new features to improve the user experience. Now, the well-known gallery app has updated the trash folder with an accountant so that the user knows the exact moment in which a deleted photograph will be deleted forever. An indicator that appears as a short message right at the bottom of the image.

The Mountain View company has launched a new feature of Google Photos in version 4.51 and higher. A little tweak on how the app handles the Trash folder. The photos that are deleted in Google Photos go directly to the Trash, keeping a kind of backup that is automatically deleted after 60 days from the moment the photo was deleted. A limited time that, for example, is used by the user to recover an image deleted by mistake without realizing it.

Google Photos displays a message with the days left for a photo to be deleted forever

It should be noted that the Trash folder deletes the photos in the order in which the user deleted the images after reaching 60 days. However, with the new update of Google Photos it is now possible see how much time you have to recover a photo before it is eliminated forever, something that logically was not possible before.

When opening the Trash folder of the well-known gallery application of the big G and when access one of the photographs, now a message appears at the bottom indicating the number of days left for the photo to be permanently deleted. A message that is located just above the “Delete” and “Restore” options, as can be seen in the image on these same lines.

