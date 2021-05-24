Google Photos launches new tools to manage storage and not run out of space now that it will not be unlimited

We are days away from Google Photos having unlimited space, a low blow for many. Google Photos accounts will have a free 15GB limit to store photos (unless you have a Pixel phone). To better manage the storage quota, Google has made available to users new tools that help free up space or estimate how much use we will have.

Through the company’s official blog, Google has announced a series of changes that take effect this June 1 and tools that arrive to Google Photos to help manage available space. According to Google, there are four things users should know.

The first one is that heHigh-quality photos and videos already uploaded to Google Photos will not be affected by the limit that takes effect on June 1. This means that as of June 1, only the photos that we start uploading since then will count in the free 15 GB. That is, it does not matter that we already have more than 15 GB of photos and videos in Google Photos.

On the other hand, now you can see an estimate of how long the storage can last you. This estimate calculates how often each user uploads photos and videos so that we can get an idea of ​​how long the current plan will last until it is filled. You can see this estimate from this link.

Google also says that they are going to change names and descriptions to make it easier to understand how much storage there is and how photos and videos are saved. The user can choose the quality of the storage, thus allowing the photos and videos to be compressed to take up less space in the Google cloud.

Goodbye blurry photos, screenshots and more at a stroke

Perhaps the most interesting of the four announcements is the new tool to manage space. As long as it does not occupy space with irrelevant content, Google will now help us to erase everything in the library and it is not of quality in one fell swoop. In the Google Photos settings we can see the files categorized by different themes such as blurred photos or screenshots.

Entering each of these categories we can see, for example, all the blurry photographs from the photo library and delete them more quickly. The same goes for large screenshots, photos and videos or those from other apps. Likewise, Google Photos will indicate how much space these files occupy and how much we save by deleting them.

