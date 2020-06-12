One of the most popular Google applications and that therefore receives more updates and improvements is Google Photos, or what is the same, your service to store your images in the cloud. Recently, for example, we have seen how it has started to offer the possibility of sharing albums with other people without the need for links.

It has also begun to warn of how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash and, for a few days, it is possible to directly transfer your memories from Facebook. The novelty you are testing now aims to facilitate the search for photos through a map that allows you to find them by location.

“To revive the places where you have been”

Images: Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a)

As reported by some users and collected by XDA, it seems that Google Photos is preparing to add a feature that has been in demand for a long time: the possibility of viewing a map with all the photos and videos that have been taken by location. This new feature, called ‘Explore map’ It is included in the latest version of Google Photos (4.52), which has begun to be implemented today in Google Play, although only for a small group of users (we have not been able to enable it, not even by installing the APK).

Its operation is very simple: simply open the Google Photos application and enter the ‘Search’ tab; there, just below the ‘Places’ section, we will find a new widget with a map. To start the function, you can touch the ‘Explore map’ button or click on one of the suggested locations below the widget to filter the photos by that location.

Images: XDA

From there, you can scroll the map to find other locations where you’ve taken photos, locations that may be highlighted (with a heatmap) to show you the areas where you have taken pictures frequently. And if you touch one of the images, you will see the map view indicating where that photo was obtained (if the location data was saved with it, of course).

When using ‘Explore Map’ for the first time, a dialog box will appear introducing you to this new feature, designed to help you “relive the places where you’ve been browsing your photos that have location information, including the shared photos you’ve saved. ”

In addition, it warns us that this feature uses the camera’s GPS location information, Google Location History and detected waypoints (seen in the photos themselves).

Track | XDA

