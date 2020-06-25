Google Photos announced a major upgrade highlighting a redesign of our photo and video library. This version releases a new icon and gets rid of two shortcuts in the main menu, giving greater importance to search and memories.

The new Google Photos includes three main sections: Photos, where the carousel is located and which now has a rthumbnail design with less space between them. Search for quick access to photos, places and people. Finally, Library, where your albums, favorites and deleted photos move.

The upper search engine disappears and instead we find a shortcut in the form of an icon in the lower menu. This section condenses the search for people or pets, as well as an interactive map to explore the places where we capture the images.

According to Google, this is one of the most requested functions since they launched the app five years ago. Navigation here is similar to Google Maps and we can zoom to zoom to a specific area. The map take the location of the photos and videos, although it is also possible to add the place where it was captured manually. An interesting detail is that, as we move, the image library will automatically scroll to position itself in the photo by area.

The section For you it disappears in the new version of Google Photos. Memories, automatic collage creations and animations are moved to Memories. Google says it wants to give more importance to this feature and will add more suggestions Like photos with your best friends or families, travel photos or important events.

The photo carousel integrates the Memories section at the top, where we can access memories more easily. In case you are not interested option can be disabled in Settings menu. An option to hide memories by a date range is also added. It is also possible to hide people or pets in memories, although that option was already available in the previous version.

The new update of Google Photos will be available on iOS and Android next week.