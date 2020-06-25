Google Photos has been updated on iOS and Android. The Google photo app launches a new logo and a renewed design to make it easier for you to find your images. These are the news.

A few months ago we started hearing rumors that the Mountain View company was working on a redesign of Google Photos, and this information was not misleading. The Big G has announced today in a publication on its official blog the premiere of the new design of the application. If you want to know what the news is, keep reading.

Google explains that the goal of this face lift is offer users a new and simplified experience, that allows them to use the app in a simpler and more intuitive way.

For it, now the application happens to have a menu with three tabs. The first one is Photos, the main tab where you can see all your content, with the difference that now the thumbnails are bigger and that the videos are played automatically.

The second tab is Search, which is now in the center of the menu for quicker and easier access. This is where the new interactive map view is, which is one of the functions most requested by users.

This feature allows you to see your photos and videos directly where they were taken, something especially interesting to see at a glance the places you have visited. The contents are displayed as a heat map, in such a way that the areas in which you have taken the most photos appear colored in a red tone, while the areas in which you have fewer snapshots are seen in softer colors.

By last, the third tab is Library, where you have your albums, your favorites and the utilities. Another new feature of Google Photos is that it now offers you more memories, adding the best photos and videos you have with your friends and family.

The logo is another of the great changes of Google Photos. In the video that we have left you on these lines you can see how it has evolved, going from the previous design with sharp edges to the current one with rounded edges.

If you want to try the new Google Photos for yourself, all you have to do is update the app on your mobile. And in case you don’t have it yet, you can download it for free for iOS and Android.