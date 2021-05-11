Google outperforms eye-tracking devices with 100 times cheaper system

Eye tracking has been studied since the 70s, although in all this time there have been no significant advances. Hardware devices have improved in precision in parallel with improved sensors, but the application of gaze tracking has followed a constant line.

Gaze tracking is a very interesting technology in terms of accessibility and handling of devices. It is also an open field of possibilities when it comes to controlling a product without touching it. Now, through research by a Google Research team published in Nature Communications, it has been possible to obtain a significant improvement in accuracy simply using the mobile camera.

Google’s algorithms want to revolutionize gaze tracking

Under the title of ‘Accelerating Eye Movement Research Through Accurate and Affordable Eye Tracking on Smartphones’, the Google team brings their knowledge of ‘machine learning’ to the sectors of computer vision, accessibility and healthcare, getting an advance of “several orders of magnitude”, as defined by Google itself.

What they present from Google is a multi-layered neural network trained with data from MIT GazeCapture, the most popular eye-tracking database. With a face detection algorithm, the area of ​​the face associated with each eye can be divided and thus increase the precision when processing the image.

The results of the research showed that the application of the neural network achieved a 4 times error reduction, from a deviation distance of 1.92 to 0.46 centimeters. At a viewing distance of between 25 and 40 centimeters, this corresponds to an accuracy of 0.6 to 1º. Previously, the precision obtained by the same equipment was 2.4 to 3º.

As the company explains, with its system through smartphones they have managed to match the precision already offered by the latest generation ‘Eye-tracking’ devices. With the important difference that no longer need to use an advanced infrared system in each eye.

With the front camera of a mobile it would be enough to achieve an effective gaze tracking. An advance that could lead to this technology becoming popular much more easily.

This advance could help detect difficulties in reading comprehensionexplains Google. Gaze tracking can also detect the latency time in which a user looks away to find another object within an image. All of these times are meticulously calculated, and the researchers found that those that took a longer fraction of the time to point their eyes at the annotated object were strongly correlated with a difficulty in understanding.

Other uses that would benefit from this technology are accessibility applications, such as its use in people like Dulce, affected by motor paralysis. The current eye-tracking devices could be replaced by the mobile camera. A more practical and economical system that, according to Google, is capable of offering superior precision.

