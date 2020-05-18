Google It makes your life easier in many ways, but knowing all the tricks in your applications from your browser to the way you order and delete your photos is necessary. Read: WhatsApp Web: so you can put the dark mode

In this publication we will tell you how to order your photos in Google Photos as well as delete them in the simplest and easiest way without complicating our existence.

Photos

Many times we have the reel full of photos so it is necessary to do a cleaning so that our devices work correctly and do not “get stuck” or slow down.

To order your photos we have four tricks that you surely did not know.

Gesture navigation.

Sometimes we have our gallery so full that we cannot search for the photos we want to find, so gesture navigation will allow you to find the right ones in the shortest possible time.

For this you must place your fingers on the screen of your mobile and “pinch” which is to bring your fingers together so that the display of the photos is changed by day, month, or year. This will put your gallery in a little more orderly way.

Quick selection of photos

This quick trick will help you a lot if you want to delete or send many photos at once, this trick is achieved by pressing from the first photo you want to select and then without releasing your finger you scroll to the rest of the photos.

Smart search.

A very fun trick when looking for photos in Google Photos is placing a keyword or an emoji, for example, if you want to search for the photos of your visit to Mazatlán Beach, put the word Mazatlán in the search engine and your photos from that site. It also works if you put a dog sticker and your pet’s photos will come out.

Hide photos

A very useful tool is to hide photos or archive them, this allows us that nobody can have access unless they know they are there.

File your photos in Google Photos.

To achieve this you must select the photographs you want to hide and then with the option of the three vertical points that appear in the upper right select “move to file” and voila.

These tricks will help you a lot to order your photos as well as to send them in case you need it.

