Google officially launches Fuchsia, starting with the first Google Nest Hub

The Google Fuchsia operating system will begin to arrive on the first devices this month.

Fuchsia, Google’s operating system that has been in development since – at least – 2016, will reach the first consumer device this year. The first generation of the Google Nest Hub smart screen will be responsible for making the debut of the new platform developed entirely by Google.

This has been confirmed by the company itself to 9to5Google, stating that the Fuchsia update will begin to reach Nest Hubs around the world over the next few weeks.

Fuchsia to replace Cast OS on the Google Nest Hub

According to the company, holders of the first generation of Google Nest Hub they will start to receive the Fuchsia update on their devices. Apparently the update will not change any functionality of the device, and all the news will be present in the base of the software.

In that sense, they affirm that it has been possible to carry out this transition thanks to the fact that Cast OS, the Linux-based operating system that runs inside the Google Nest Hub, uses Flutter as a development SDK. An SDK that, of course, is compatible with Fuchsia.

Users with a first-generation Nest Hub enrolled in the “preview” program will be the first to receive the update over the next few weeks. And as the months go by, all Nest Hubs will receive the upgrade to Fuchsia.

Google Fuchsia will work on all ‘made by Google’ devices, according to Bloomberg

In this way, the smart display of the Big G becomes the first Fuchsia-based device available to consumers, and marks a before and after in the progress of Google’s new operating system. A system that, sooner or later, could end up giving life to a greater number of devices of all kinds, including smartphones.

