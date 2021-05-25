Google officially launches Fuchsia OS on the Nest Hub

As we anticipated, Google has finally taken its last step to the Fuchsia OS implementation, its new general-purpose operating system proposed as an alternative for Android in its wireless smart home products, starting with a first presence in the Nest Hub smart speakers.

Starting from today, and cin a process that is expected to take several months, Google has already started with the generalized update of the first generation Nest Hubs launched in 2018. For all intents and purposes, this update will not change any of the functions of the device, with a completely identical user experience, which will be limited to the change between Racks of Fuchsia OS instead of the Linux-based Cast OS I used before.

Thus, this new operating system is completed with Flutter for the user interface with a focus on Material Design that Google is using in the latest versions of Android, while for application programming it uses the Mojo API. Another important issue is its development model, licensed under open source using BSD, MIT and Apache 2.

However, for the moment Google seems to have focused on an exclusive roadmap and implementation for Made by Google terminalsAlthough the possible expansion to a distribution model similar to Android or Chrome OS cannot yet be ruled out, handing it over to OEMs royalty-free to install on their new equipment.

That said, this is just one of many avenues Google has explored for Fuchsia OS, with the operating system designed to be able to power both desktops and smartphones, even running Android apps natively.

Already in 2019, Hiroshi Lockheimer himself, one of the founding members of the Android team at Google, the smart home is just the starting point for Fuchsia OS: «It’s not just about phones and PCs. In the world of IoT, there are more and more devices that require operating systems and new runtimes.