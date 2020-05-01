Google Meet, a premium video conferencing product, will be available for free to all different types of users in the coming weeks. “We have worked in recent years to make Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution trusted by schools, governments and companies around the world,” explains Google.

In addition, to make it even more useful, in recent months the launch of the functions most demanded by users has accelerated. Starting in early May, anyone with an email address will be able to sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features we offer to our business and educational users, including scheduling and screen sharing, real-time subtitles and designs that adapt to the preferences of each user, such as the mosaic view.

“It is important that everyone who uses Meet has a safe and reliable experience from the start, so from May 4 We will gradually extend its availability to more and more people over a few weeks. This means that users may not be able to create meetings on meet.google.com right away, but they will be able to subscribe to receive a notification as soon as it becomes available, “reports Google.

Secure video meetings

Meet is designed and configured to be secure on a large scale. Since January, the daily use of Meet has increased 30 times. Every day, Meet hosts 3 billion minutes of video meetings and adds 3 million new users.

Also, last week the daily participants in Meet meetings exceeded 100 million. This growth is a great responsibility. Privacy and security are paramount, regardless of whether you are a doctor who shares confidential information with a patient, a financial adviser who arranges a meeting with your client, or people who virtually connect with each other for graduations, holidays, or get-togethers. friends.

“Our approach to security is simple: Make products secure by default. We design Meet to operate on a secure basis, including the protections necessary to keep our users safe with their secure data and private information. These are just some of our default security measures, “reports Google:

We provide a set of controls to the hosts of each video call, such as the ability to admit or deny entry to a meeting, and to mute or remove participants, if necessary.

We do not allow anonymous users (that is, without a Google account) to join meetings created by individual accounts.

Meet meeting codes are complex by default and therefore resistant to brute force “attack attempts”.

Meet video meetings and recordings stored on Google Drive are encrypted in transit and at rest.

No plugins are required to use Meet on the web. It works on both Chrome and other popular browsers, making it less vulnerable to security threats.

On mobile devices, Google Meet applications are available in the Apple Store and in the Google Play Store.

Meet users can enroll their account in Google’s Advanced Protection Program, our strongest available protection against phishing and account hijacking.

Google Cloud regularly undergoes rigorous security and privacy audits on all of its services. Our global compliance certifications can help support regulatory requirements such as GDPR and HIPAA, as well as COPPA and FERPA for education.

Your Meet data is not used for advertising and we do not sell your data to third parties.

Free Google Meet accounts for individuals

Users can use Meet to organize, join, or start secure video conferences with anyone, whether it’s for a virtual yoga class, hosting a weekly book club, a neighborhood gathering, or a gathering with friends.

Until now, Meet has only been available as part of G Suite, a collaboration and productivity solution for companies, organizations and schools.

In the future, Meet will be available free on the web at meet.google.com and through mobile apps for iOS or Android. And if the user uses Google Calendar, they can also easily start a meeting or join from there.

