One of the problems of the modern world is the one we have at home with the Internet, when we put a Wi-Fi router and its signal does not go well to all the rooms. This is due to factors such as the central placement of the router itself, the configuration of the space -if the corridor is very long, if there are many walls-, the signal strength, etc. Therefore, it is best to buy things like a network signal extender or Wi-Fi point separately, so that it arrives better.

Google Nest Wifi

And this is where Google comes in, which offers with its Nest Wifi a solution of those 2×1 that helps you have the Internet and distribute it better around the house. A solution that Google has launched in 10 new European markets, including Spain.

Nest WiFi is a pack that consists of a router and a Nest Wifi point that includes Google Assistant, lor that it provides you with an extra help for your use at home by being able to use the Google AI assistant. In this way, you will have two products in the same package – a router and a Wifi point. The router plugs directly into the modem, and the Wi-Fi point extends Wi-Fi coverage to where we need it.

The pack of two units is “enough to give coverage to a 210 square meter house “. The best thing is that the system itself is scalable, so you can add more Wifi points to ensure the coverage you need. And if you already have a Google Wifi network, you can easily add Nest Wifi to expand coverage.

Google Home App

Through the Google Home app you can configure the device, and from the app you can manage your network, in addition to your other compatible connected devices. Nest Wifi has local home connectivity, which means that some devices can connect directly to the system without the need for a hub, so you can easily configure smart lights and plugs if you have at home, directly from the Google Home app.

The app also allows actions such as:

– Share the Wi-Fi password with your guests

– Prioritize bandwidth for the devices you choose (for example, during a video call)

– Check the speed of your network

– Set up a guest network

– Change Password

Available from today on Google Store and, soon, at other points of sale such as MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Fnac or PC Componentes, Google Nest Wifi It has a price of 259 euros.