Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) in Spain: price and where to buy

Google brings to Spain the second generation of its smart speaker with a screen, which is now capable of remote sleep monitoring.

Google has announced that second generation of its smart display speaker, Nest Hub, is going to land in Spain a few weeks after being announced.

The device will be on sale in our country from the month of May, and can be purchased through the main distributors. Will have a price less than 100 euros, and in return we will get a smart speaker with a good quality screen, which in this second generation stands out for integrating the radar-based movement tracking system, Soli, capable of measuring our quality of sleep from a distance.

Nest Hub (2nd gen) in Spain: all the information

Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) Specifications Dimensions 177.4 x 120.4 x 69.5 mm / 558 grams Display 7-inch HD LCD (1024 x 600 pixels) Audio Full-range speaker with 1.7-inch driver

3-microphone long-range array

Privacy switch Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n / ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) / Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system Based on Google Cast platform 1.9 GHz quad-core ARM processor Sensors Motion Sense

SoliSensor temperature

Light sensor Price € 99.99

With a design not very different from that of the first generation model that, by the way, we were able to thoroughly analyze at the time, the second installment of the Nest Hub series It brings with it a 7-inch LCD screen at HD resolution, capable of changing the color temperature automatically to suit the ambient light.

To this must be added the inclusion of different sensors and microphones, intended to capture movements and voice commands which will be interpreted by the Google Assistant. The microphones, by the way, may be deactivated via switch included on the back of the device, and an LED located on its front will indicate its status.

The main novelty of this model resides in the technology that hides inside. And is that Google has taken the Soli radar system included in Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, to give different functions to this smart speaker, such as the possibility of change songs through gestures on the device screen, or the ability to measure sleep quality no need to wear a wearable at bedtime.

As the company itself explained at the time of its presentation, the technology integrated into the second-generation Nest Hub is based on machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to assess sleep. The researchers in charge of its technology development ensure that the detection model was trained with more than a million hours of sleep obtained from thousands of people different.

As for his design, it has not varied excessively with respect to the first delivery. We continue to have a plastic body and recycled fabric, available in various colors, including gray, black, pink and blue.

Google Nest Hub 2 price in Spain

In Spain, the second generation of the Google Nest Hub series is priced at 99.99 euros. It can be purchased from May 5 Through shops such as El Corte Inglés, Media Markt or Google’s own official online store.

Related topics: Virtual assistants, Google, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all