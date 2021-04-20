Google Nearby Share now allows you to send files to several nearby mobiles at once Technology

Google would continue to improve Nearby Share to bring it to the level of Apple’s AirDrop, the last thing that would come would be the ability to share files to several nearby mobiles.

Comparisons are hateful and Google Nearby Share is what Apple users would call AirDrop. But while the second is more than known and used, the second is still a functionality that many users do not quite take full advantage of.

This function came with Android 11 to a wide range of terminals and with it the possibility of sending both files and URLs in an instant and without the need to spend data. Come on, the Mountain Viewers have thought of everything.

Until now, Google Nearby Share only allowed us to send and receive files from our contacts. The options that we found within the visibility menu of the device were: all contacts, some contacts and hidden.

This would change in no time and the folks at XDA have already gotten their first look at group file sharing. This option would be enabled from the same visibility menu, only that the option of some contacts would be eliminated and it would become only contacts, in order to make room for the option to “share with everyone”.

In the attached video we see how this functionality is tested with four devices from different brands, one device is the one that sends both files and URLs and the other three are the ones that receive it. We see how the transfer is almost instantaneous and can be accepted in the drop-down menu that appears.

We remember that this transfer does not consume mobile data and is a perfect alternative to share those photos or videos with your friends without sending by WhatsApp that recompresses quality.

To test this novelty of Google Nearby Share they have indicated that You must have version 21.15.12 of Google Play Services. This functionality is still in the oven and therefore not available openly.

Google needs to polish all the bugs or possible errors and then launch it so that we can use it without complaint. What is clear to us is that the bet on Google Nearby Share is serious and we will probably see more about this in the future.