Google moves away from the APK format in the Play Store: decision that affects other systems such as Windows 11 | Technology

Google has announced new rules for developers who want to sell their applications on the Play Store, but these measures also mean changes for many users.

Google begins to uncheck the APK format for the applications it offers in its store, Play Store. Starting in August, app developers will not be able to upload their work in this standard format that the Google store shares with other markets, they must use the Android App Bundle.

“Android App Bundle is the new official Android publication format that offers a more efficient way to compile and launch apps”, Google defends this format for taking up less space on phones and facilitating the installation process. “You don’t need to refactor your code to have a smaller app,” they explain.

However, behind this change there is a problem. By sharing the APK format with other app stores, Android apps had other markets to distribute to. Options that will now be more distanced from the Google store and making the task difficult for developers.

One of the affected systems would be the recently announced Windows 11. It will include Android applications with the APK format, which is a very interesting novelty for users of both ecosystems. But if Google moves away from this standard, this connection could be jeopardized in the future.

This format is also found in third-party stores such as APK Mirror that serve as external markets where you can find versions and applications that can no longer be downloaded in the Google Play Store and other more official stores.

Google will apply the change, for now, only to new applications that are published in your store from August 2021. The previous ones will be kept in the APK format, but that does not mean that later on they will not be able to push for a definitive change and completely demarcate from this standard.

The company also announced changes to the developer authentication system this week. A measure that responds to the Play Store’s fight with the numerous fake applications that hide scams and malware to deceive users.