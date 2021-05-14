Google mistakenly confirms the characteristics of Samsung’s cheapest 5G mobile

These would be the specifications of the future Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung is the largest mobile phone brand and the fault of this is both its high-end devices such as the Galaxy S21 as well as other more humble terminals like the popular Galaxy A range.

These devices have managed to make the average consumer fall in love thanks to their good performance, their amazing design and above all their competitive price. having become an absolute success in the markets of half the world.

Samsung Galaxy A21s, analysis: saved by a stellar autonomy

Now we know what the new Samsung Galaxy A22 will be like, the entry terminal of the South Korean firm whose specifications have just been almost completely leaked. Let’s see it.

This will be the new Samsung low-end terminal: the Galaxy A22 5G

The device has been filtered by “error” in Google Play Console And as we are going to see next, it aims to be one of the most interesting low-end devices of this year.

As we can read in SamMobile, many details of the future Galaxy A22 5G have appeared on Google Play Console, such as its front design, its processor, RAM memory, screen resolution as well as the model number.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5g (SM-A226B) will have an Infinity-V screen with Full Hd + resolution, It will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor as well as 4 GB of RAM memory. All this accompanied by Android 11.

For those who do not know the Dimensity 700, it has two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 CPU cores, six 2 GHz Cortex-A55 CPU cores and an ARM Mali-H57 GPU clocked at 950 MHz.

So far the official. The rest are rumors that suggest that this Samsung terminal would arrive with a quad camera with a 48 MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera should be 13 MP.

Rumors also suggest that this device will feature an autonomy of 5,000 mAh and a fast charge of 15W. It will have a fingerprint reader on one side and it would come in various colors such as gray, green, purple and white. Its price? It would not reach 300 euros.

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all