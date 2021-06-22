Google Messages has a great new feature that will make your life easier (especially if you don’t see closely)

It is now possible to adjust the font size in the Google Messages app, and also in a simple and more than intuitive way such as pinching on the conversation.

Very soon we will see how Google applications are receiving the new Material You design presented at Google I / O 2021, obviously including the Messages app on the list, although for now it seems that from Mountain View they want to continue pushing its native communications and messaging app for Android with more functional enhancements although less important.

In fact, as the colleagues of xda-developers told us, it seems that Google wants to make our messages easier to read with one of the most requested options in recent times by users, which is none other than the popular gesture pinch-to-zoom to change the text size within the application.

Apparently the update has been silent and the improvement has been discovered by chance, as a user indicated it on Reddit asking others in the community if they could change the size of the text in the conversations in this way, just pinching on the screen as we usually do in galleries or in the web browser.

Obviously, this is just a display enhancement that many users have historically requested, and that it works in an extremely intuitive way as you will see in the following screen recording that colleague Mishaal Rahman has shared on his Twitter account:

Here’s a demo pic.twitter.com/e2jmUYQhRw – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 18, 2021

Being then a personal display setting it will certainly help people with vision problems, but Therefore, the font and its size will not change when performing this gesture, so the other party will continue to see the conversations with the font size that you choose in your case.

In any case, it is an interesting option and one that many will appreciate, so you will be pleased to know that pinch-to-zoom in Google Messages has now been implemented globally and available to everyone, although it does not seem to work in versions prior to 8.x of the app. So that, update it on Google Play if you see that it doesn’t work for you following the link that we leave you above, and you should have it already enabled on your mobile.

