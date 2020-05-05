New video calling services arrive amid pandemic; Apple, Google and OnePlus could delay devices, and the financial results of Facebook and Twitter are mixed.

SET Puebla News

This week we have learned that the

War for being the favorite video calling tool does nothing but grow.

We already knew Zoom, we started using WhatsApp that now offers the

possibility to connect eight people in a video call and now two new

opponents join this field.

This is the fifth edition of La Semana

on CNET in Spanish that we recorded from home, since the protocol of

restrictions to avoid spreading the coronavirus. You can visit our

COVID-19 special for more information.

While we wait for all this

Hecatomb generated by the coronavirus passes, we have followed closely

the video conferencing services war.

This week we had announcements

important. For example, WhatsApp declared war on Houseparty that in

These days it has become its staunch rival and, on the other hand, also

we have Messenger Rooms, a new function that allows users to create

video conference rooms for up to 50 people, and you don’t need to have

Facebook account to join.

Google also took its step in this

segment, as its corporate service Google Meet, Zoom’s rival, is now

totally free until September. This tool is interesting because

It allows subtitles in real time and can add up to 100 participants.

Zoom, is still one of the most used,

because it allows the connection to meetings of up to 500 people in the plans of

paid and 100 people in the free ones. We have used Zoom for our

together, although some colleagues prefer Google Meet.

What is your favorite platform and

what is the reason?

Source: CNet.com

ARP / ROF