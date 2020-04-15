Google has released one of its most important platforms to make video calls.

SET Puebla News

The quarantine has helped various digital platforms release their premium applications, which is why Google Meet, a video conferencing application, is now available to all organizations for free until September 30. In which the company insists that you stay at home and avoid getting the COVID-19 that is alarming everyone.

An application that will surely be of interest to you, since among the premium features that G Suite and G Suite for Education customers will be able to access is the ability to make calls for up to 250 participants, support for live broadcasting for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain and the ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive.

Google Meet comes free

For this reason, the company is focusing efforts on “ensuring that companies, organizations, institutions and educators continue to receive support during this time.” Under that premise, Google Meet is now available in new markets, such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and South Africa.

These features are generally only available to customers at the “enterprise” level of G Suite and G Suite for Education, which costs $ 25 per user per month. “Whether you work with consumers or businesses, you shouldn’t have to trade reliability, security and privacy for universal access and scale,” said Javier Soltero, vice president and general manager of G Suite.

I share a short video tutorial on how to activate #googlemeet in #GoogleClassroom pic.twitter.com/ZuViFCuoye – Juan Carlos Merino (@Jcprofehistoria) April 13, 2020

On the other hand, at the end of September, at the end of the free trial, you can decide to permanently implement the tool or just deactivate it, since it is one of the applications that the same company has managed as one of the best platforms it has, likewise inciting all people to take shelter at home and being Google Meet can be used for school, work or meeting uses.

Source: LaVerdadNoticias.com