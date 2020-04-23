         Google Meet responds to Zoom and will implement environmental noise reduction

Zoom’s rise can be explained from several points of view. We certainly know not from your prioritization of privacy and security. However, its image quality and, above all, its sound quality, has made it possible for having a large number of people in a video call to not be a headache in enabling smooth communication.

In this sense, the arrival of the quarantine has left its competitors a little “offside”, that despite having a very long experience and having tools used by millions of people for the same purposes that are being used right now, they have not managed to live up to the experience that Zoom offers.

However, the improvements to catch up and try to overcome are coming fast, as we saw with the addition of the gridded or tiled video call.

Google Meet will have better sound with noise cancellation

Google has announced that in the coming weeks, Google Meet users of G Suite and G Suite Enterprise for Education will receive noise cancellation in the service. The example they put in the video shows us a place with a lot of ambient noise, which with the new improvement, Meet manages to neutralize, making listening to the conversation much more pleasant.

This function can be key even in conversations in which the interlocutors are in quiet environmentsBecause the call itself already usually generates noise and artifacts depending on the connection and the type of microphone. Arriving soon will make conversations much more similar to what we can have with good phone coverage with just one person.

In the mobile version of Meet, Google again demonstrates that handles artificial intelligence applied to useful cases like few companies, and will artificially illuminate (excuse the redundancy) dark scenes produced by low-quality cameras or dimly lit rooms and spaces. In Google Duo, for example, they are going to use AV1, which on the one hand will improve the quality of video calls at the same bitrate, and on the other hand will save data.

