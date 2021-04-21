Google Meet renews its interface, adds personalized backgrounds and improvements in data saving

Google Meet, one of the computer tools that has exploited during the pandemic, is receiving a new update. The Google video call service, in addition to updating its interface, adds improvements when it comes to customize the background we have or the data that is consumed in every video call.

Currently Google Meet has a feature called Data Saver. This feature, while saving data, is more focused on service performance. Regulates video and audio quality depending on the quality of the connection. In a way this saves data, but it is not its main function.

With the new update Google Meet Data Saver limit the use of Google Meet data on mobile networks to save on data for both the sender and the receiver. Google says this is really important in countries where the cost of data can be high, like India or Brazil.

The video calling service too has updated its interface for some aspects such as screen sharing or meetings with many people. The grid is no longer so grid, being able to change the size of the windows or reposition them to suit each one. You can even completely hide the user’s own video source.

Regarding the quality of the video that one broadcasts, Google Meet receives two new improvements. The first one is the automatic brightness control according to the surrounding light. This allows you to counteract low lighting in a location or reduce it if there is overexposure. It is something that Google already did previously, although only in smartphone apps. Now it hits the web too.

On the other hand, Google Meet finally also add custom backgrounds. The user can choose for the moment between three different backgrounds: a classroom, a party or a forest. They promise that more funds for video calls will come in the future.

Free, for now

Google recently announced that it was expanding the free use of the service until July 2021. Recall that Google Meet is a paid service, although for much of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic Google decided to offer it free of charge and without limitations. Once the free period ends, if Google does not extend it again, free use will be limited to 60 minutes per day.

Another feature that will be limited shortly is Autozoom. This tool will allow automatically focus on the subject and crop the background so that the user always appears centered. Google says that this feature will be available only to those Google Meet users who pay for the service.

It remains to be seen what happens with Google Meet from July. In the meantime, there are many other alternatives like Zoom, Microsoft’s Teams or open source alternatives like Jitsi Meet. Fatigue is real too.

Via | MSPoweruser

More information | Google