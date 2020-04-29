Confinement to avoid contagion quickly popularized video conferencing like never before, and competition has been very close between different applications. Zoom has been the big winner so far, despite all the security problems it has shown, but now Google wants to stay with the market and has released its Google Meet video calling service.

The service normally uses a Google Suite account to be able to use it, but From May 4 to September 30 it will be free with no time limit for the duration of the calls. “It is not necessary to be a Gmail user, it is enough to have a Google account or create one during the first use of the tool,” Google explained.

Meet will be available for free on the web and through mobile applications for iOS or Android allowing meetings of up to 100 people simultaneously. The tool will also be integrated with Google Calendar.

Google explained that access to Meet will be progressively expanded over the next few days “to guarantee the security and reliability of the service.” This means that not everyone can create meetings right away, but they can subscribe to be notified when it’s available.

Since January, the daily use of Google Meet has grown 30 times. This month, Meet enabled over 3 billion video call minutes and brought in 3 million new users every day. Last week, Google Meet broke the mark of 100 million users participating in meetings every day. Privacy and security are paramount, regardless of whether you are a doctor who shares confidential health information with a patient, a financial adviser who arranges a meeting with clients or people who virtually connect with each other to celebrate graduations, holidays and virtual celebrations.

