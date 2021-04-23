Google Meet launches a new function to protect the consumption of mobile data in video calls | Technology

If you need to attend a video call and do not have a WiFi connection for it, Google Meet offers a new option to avoid wasting your mobile data suddenly.

Video calls are usually made in offices or at home under the umbrella that WiFi connectivity offers. The weight of the video and audio of these connections passes, in most cases, without difficulties through the router. However, when we do not have that help, we are faced with a problem.

Play streaming video games, watch series and movies on your phone or making a video call can be the bane of our mobile data. Therefore, if you do not have a WiFi connection to protect you, it is better to protect your data so as not to exhaust it in a few minutes and go without internet for the rest of the month.

If you can’t postpone it until you get home or to an area with secure WiFi. First limit data usage in your phone’s settings. This allows the terminal to notify you when you have spent a large amount and you can react before running out of anything.

You can also turn to features like the one Google Meet is launching. the 9to5Google page has located this new option. Google’s video calling tool will shortly have the ability to limit the data in the online version. In this way, not only you protect your mobile data, but you can optimize battery life and manage CPU workload.

These are the steps you must follow to activate it:

Open the Google Meet app on your phone. Tap the hamburger menu at the top left and go into Settings. Activate the “Limit data usage” toggle.

The feature is disabled by default, so that the quality of the call is the best possible. This resource not yet available to all usersBoth Android and Apple mobiles will gradually receive the update that contains this novelty.

It will have a direct impact on the quality of the video, which can even be blocked and make only one standard call. This novelty is in addition to others that we have seen in recent months such as the integration of Gmail and Google Meet to create a more comfortable work ecosystem among Google applications.