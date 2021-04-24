Google Meet is renewed to reduce burnout

The Google Meet platform launched new features to make video calls less tiring.

Google Meet is renewed with features to combat burnout and allow its customers not be seen on the screen during a video call.

The platform, on which millions of users depend for meetings and virtual encounters with friends, family, colleagues and classmates, detailed that the new features will be updated from May.

Google Meet is renewed

These are the new works with which Google Meet is renewed.

Unpin to make the presentation tile smaller and see all participants.

Starting next month, when you view and share content with any group of people, you will have more space to see the content and the videos of others. You can anchor various tiles to customize what interests you.

Highlight from the different speakers and inset for a better experience.

To help people focus better and feel less tired while talking, you can now change the size, position, and even hide your own video source. By doing so, you can use freed space to see more people on the call.

High-quality, reliable meetings on any device

To support video calling when a person is on the go, Data Saver was launched this month. This function limits data usage on mobile networks, which is especially important in countries where data costs can be high, such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

A better picture interface

When using Google Meet on the web, it can automatically detect when a user appears underexposed and then the brightness is increased to improve their visibility. The light setting It will roll out to Meet users around the world in the coming weeks.

Automatically increases brightness and improves visibility.

Another AI-powered feature is called Autozoom, which helps others to see yourself more clearly by zooming in and facing the camera. Autozoom will be available to Google Workspace subscribers (paid) in the coming months.

New fun backgrounds on mobile and web

Last month Meet began rolling out replacement funds, questions and answers, and surveys for Meet on Android and iOS devices. In the coming weeks, they will add the possibility of replace the background with a video. Replacing the background with a video can help keep what’s behind it private, while making video calls more fun. Initially there will be three options to choose from: a classroom, a party, and a forest, with more to come soon.

Reduce burnout

The announcement occurs as the physical and psychological exhaustion produced by the unnatural interaction through a computer screen grows.

On the one hand, the platform that thousands of Mexican teachers and students use every day to continue public and private education, promises to continue offering safe, reliable and attractive meetings, starting with a renewed look on the web and useful functions created with the latest. in artificial intelligence.

On the other hand, at the end of March an ongoing study by Stanford University was published to develop a scale that measures the degree of fatigue caused by video conferencing through digital platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet.

The director and founder of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory (VHIL), Jeremy Bailenson, has released the first findings identified four causes of fatigue when using these platforms: close eye contact with the screen in excessive amounts is very intense Seeing oneself in videoconferences is tiring, with this type of technology the usual mobility is reduced, and it requires a greater cognitive load.

Do you want to know more about this study ?: The fatigue that Zoom brought us and four actions to combat it