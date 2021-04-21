Google Meet is redesigned and will allow inserting backgrounds in video

Google Meet will have several news starting in May. The web version for computers will present a new design and will incorporate features to improve work during a multi-party video call. In addition, it promises to make communications “more fun” with the possibility of changing our background for a video.

According to what was announced by Google, from next month the renewed appearance will be available on the platform. One of the first points to note is that, from the redesign, access to the main tools during video calls it will be from the bottom bar.

The participant list, chat, and attachments will now be located on the far right of the bottom bar. In the center, meanwhile, will be the most used options: mute the microphone, turn off the video, turn on subtitles and end the call, among other. The rest of the elements will be accessible from a drop-down menu, also from the central command.

With this change, Google Meet will have more vertical space to distribute to conference participants. In addition, when content is shared, it can be set to occupy a prominent place on the screen, or unpinned to expand the view of other users. In the coming months, the Mountain View corporation will add the ability to anchor multiple content blocks in a single presentation.

Credit: Google

Another novelty that Google Meet will incorporate from May will allow highlight one or more participants above the rest. The option to resize, minimize or hide our own video feed will also be incorporated so that we do not see ourselves during the call.

Google Meet will endeavor to improve image quality

The redesign of the web version of Google Meet will be accompanied by tools to improve the image quality of each connected user. The service will detect when a user appears underexposed and it will increase brightness automatically to improve visibility. This option was previously available in mobile versions.

Another novelty will be Autozoom, which will use artificial intelligence to detect when the person moves and leaves the frame. The software will zoom in and center the user so that no distractions are generated. It is important to clarify that this option will be available only for the paid version through Workspace.

Video conferencing can be… fun?

Credit: Google

In announcing the changes that will come to the service from May, Google said that it not only intends to make the use of Meet simple, but also more fun. The question is “in what way?”

The video calling platform will add to the web version the ability to change our background for a video. In principle the animated options will be three: a party, a forest and a classroom. It is worth remembering that a similar tool already existed but only for static backgrounds.

With telecommuting already ingrained in the daily lives of millions of people, Google Meet aims to evolve and stay at the forefront in the hand to hand fight holding with Zoom.

