         Google Meet follows the steps of Zoom incorporating a mosaic view and will allow to initiate calls from Gmail

A few weeks ago, Google announced that those who are already customers of its G Suite and G Suite for Education products have free access to its Hangouts Meet video conferencing features (functionality that was only included in the “Enterprise” version).

Now Google has shown what will the Meet integration look like in Gmail. We can see it in the screenshot below: buttons will appear in the left sidebar to start a new meeting or join a meeting already in progress.

This means that we can start or join a video call directly from Gmail, without having to access other services (such as Google Hangouts).

Following the steps of Zoom

In the midst of a pandemic, and confined to our homes, one of the tools that has gained the most popularity is Zoom. One of its most characteristic features is its mosaic-like interface.

Javier Soltero, vice president of Google, told . that they will add a grid view in which we can view up to 16 of the participants on the same screen.

In the case of Zoom, it is possible to see up to 49 people at the same time, but it is necessary to have a team that gathers the necessary power to be able to show them all in real time.

Anyway, it is a good advance for Google Meet, and they assure that this change will come at the end of the month. In addition, Single assured that also they are developing a functionality to suppress background noise.

All of these announcements come at a time when video conferencing tools (including Meet) have seen overwhelming growth. Students, workers and all kinds of organizations have to resort to solutions like this in order to continue working in the midst of a pandemic by COVID-19.

