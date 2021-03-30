Google Meet Extends “Unlimited” Video Calls Through June

The boom in video conferencing applications during quarantine is not a new topic. However, we have an interesting piece of information for Google Meet users. The platform will continue to offer “unlimited” video calls in the free version integrated into Gmail accounts. At least until next June.

The news was made official through the Google Workspace Twitter account. This is the 2nd time Mountain Viewers postpone limit up to 60 minutes for Meet video calls via Google’s free email platform.

In principle, the restriction would begin to work in September 2020, but then the term was extended until March 31. And today the Californian firm postponed it again.

With the new postponement, users of personal Google accounts will continue to use the video calling service without any strings attached. It is worth clarifying, however, that “unlimited” is relative in a certain way because communications on the platform can have a maximum duration of 24 hours.

Unlimited video calls until June, great news for Google Meet users

In April of last year, Google released Meet access to all users with a Gmail account. This decision was key to reach an audience eager for meeting tools to combat lockdown or work from home. And the timing was also ideal, especially due to the appearance of several problems for Zoom, its main competitor during the pandemic.

Over the months, the Mountain View giant updated the platform with better integration in iOS and Android, new customization options, and even reactions with emojis and more moderation functions.

Determining to keep Free Meet video calls “unlimited” is a step in the right direction. At least until the middle of the year the public will be assured that just a Gmail account will be enough to enjoy the full version of the platform.

How likely is Google Meet to keep unlimited video calling on free Gmail accounts beyond June? For now it is unknown. Both in September 2020 and in the postponement confirmed today, the US firm he waited until the last minute to announce his plans.

