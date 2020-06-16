Google Meet It has had exponential growth in recent months thanks to quarantine. Millions of people are using it to maintain communication with their contacts without leaving home. However, Google Meet has quite strong competition with Zoom and other video calling services, so those from Mountain View have been adding new features to increasingly differentiate themselves from the rest of the proposals. What better than to integrate it with your other platforms?

Today the company announced the Google Meet integration with the Gmail app on iOS and Android. And it is that the desktop web version already boasts this novelty from the previous month, but many people requested it on their mobile devices. For example, if you receive an email with a link to a call, Gmail will offer you the option to start the conversation without leaving the app. In other words, it is not necessary to have the Meet application installed on your smartphone.

via GIPHY

Also, Google promises that in the coming weeks will add a tab to Gmail to show relevant Meet infosuch as video calls scheduled in Google Calendar. You just have to press them to join them. In this same section it will be possible to create or schedule a new video call, obtain its link and share it. Do you want the conversation to be completely private? You can also generate an access code to spread it among the contacts you want.

If you are one of the people who usually joins video calls through emails, this integration will be wonderful for you. Do not use Google Meet and the tab only hinders you in Gmail? Quiet, the application will allow you to hide it from the settings panel. Google cautions that iOS users may notice that the Gmail app closes briefly when opening a Meeet link; they are then redirected to the video call app. This behavior will be normal during the implementation phase; subsequently no inconvenience will arise.

Without a doubt, it is a key move by google to counterattack Zoom. Mountain Viewers are harnessing the potential of Gmail to drive the use of Google Meet. After all, it is the most popular email platform in the world.