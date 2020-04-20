Google, which has one tool that allows you to transform your photos into works of art, works to launch its new products soon, such as the expected one Google Pixel 4a. But the new smartphone would not be the only thing the Mountain View company has prepared, as a leak points to Google could launch a debit card in the coming weeks, just like the Apple Card from the bitten apple firm.

Specifically, an image leaked by an anonymous source that came directly from Google, and has come to light thanks to TechCrunch, reveals the appearance of this Google Pay card that will act as a debit card for a checking account. At the moment it is only a rumor, since the big G has not confirmed anything about it. However, from the same source it is ensured that this card and the associated current account would not be very different from the original Wallet card (It was a precursor to Google Pay and it hardly lasted long due to a series of drawbacks).

Therefore, it is not the first time that Google launches a card, since Wallet was the original. A card that allowed to pay things with any credit card terminal with the funds deducted from the Wallet balance or from the connected bank accounts. On this occasion, and according to the same means, the new Google debit card would connect to the user’s account and could be used for purchases at any point of sale with just hold it in a card reader and using the NFC chip inside. You could even use a terminal’s chip reader if it doesn’t support NFC transactions.

Google Pay would act as the user’s banking application

In the same way, it is also detailed in the leak that the Google Pay app]would act like user’s banking application, showing deposits, withdrawals and purchases. In addition, and according to the same means, the user would not need the alleged Google bank account to use the Google Pay card, since instead the card could be linked to an existing bank account and then use the Google Pay application as a financial center.

A card that, in theory, would be more secure than a standard debit card since will create virtual account numbers for transactions. Also, the Google Pay app may be more robust and reliable than the mobile apps of some smaller banks and credit unions. The Mountain View company would thus launch an Apple Card-style card, although that of the bitten apple company is credit and not debit. For the moment it is unknown when the launch will be of this new Google Pay card, so you will have to be alert to any movement by the company.

