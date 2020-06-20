Street View in Google Maps will now show us markers to have more details of both stores and restaurants without leaving this view that would gain in details.

Google is testing a interesting feature in Google Maps through which we will have more details when we are browsing through Street View.

Street View is one of the best features that Google Maps has, something that allows us to visit almost any location in the world as if we were on the street, in three dimensions and with updated images. This allows us, for example, to know the location of our hotel for this summer, or to know where is that restaurant that our friends have recommended to us.

Well, a select group of users is watching Street View marker overlays, the same markers that you can see when you are using Google Maps in the aerial version.

In principle two types of markers are appearing: an orange marker that comes to indicate those places like bars or restaurants; and also a blue marker that is intended for stores.

Hovering your mouse over any of these bookmarks in Street View will provide us with the name, description, rating, reviews, and even price indicators for these restaurants or stores. This is especially useful, because it won’t force us to have to go back to the full map for certain details of restaurants or shops.

It should be clarified that this is a test, and that it is only available for a select group of users and also for certain important locations in the world, and it seems that only through the desktop version of the application.

[Vía: 9to5google]