Google Maps will add options to plan routes on public transport and thereby avoid crowds before COVID-19

The digital map and navigation service Google Maps announced this Monday the introduction of a series of additional tools to facilitate the mobility during de-escalation of confinement by COVID-19, including one that reports crowds at public transport.

Starting this Monday, when a user plans a trip by public transport on Google Maps, they will receive information regarding the hours of greatest crowds and whether at that moment a specific train, metro or bus station is more or less full of the usual.

The idea is to help plan trips that comply with the measures of social distancing still in force in many parts of the world, and the information will be collected from users who are or have been in that specific place and have given their consent for their data to be collected and processed in an aggregated and anonymous way.

New Google Maps functions to avoid crowds on public transport. Google photo

In addition, the popular navigation application will also include alerts on your maps and directions about mobility restrictions (such as crossing from one region to another) and on specific requirements of the pandemic (such as whether it is mandatory to wear a mask on the bus).

Another novelty is that additional information will be provided for searches on how to get to a center where medical tests for COVID-19 are carried out, as if it is required to go having made an appointment in advance.

Most of these tools will be available today or in the coming weeks in the following countries: Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, USA, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, India, Thailand, the Netherlands and Australia, and the company explained that later it plans to extend them to other places.

In late May, Google and rival Apple jointly launched a technology that enables health authorities around the world to create contact tracking applications for COVID-19 infections compatible with Android and iPhone.

What the world’s two leading mobile operating system companies have collaboratively created is a compatible application programming interface (API) for Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS that can serve as a foundation for governments and healthcare officials to launch their own applications for national use.

