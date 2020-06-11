The digital maps and navigation service Google Maps announced on Monday the introduction of a series of additional tools to facilitate mobility during the de-escalation of the confinement by COVID-19, including one that reports crowds on public transport.

Starting this Monday, when a user plans a trip by public transport on Google Maps, they will receive information regarding the hours of greatest crowds and whether at that moment a specific train, metro or bus station is more or less full of the usual.

The idea is to help plan trips that comply with the social distancing measures still in force in many parts of the world, and the information will be collected from users who are or have been in that specific place, of course after giving their consent to your data is collected and processed in an aggregated and anonymous way.

In addition, the popular navigation application will also include alerts on mobility maps (such as crossing from one region to another) and on specific pandemic requirements (such as whether it is mandatory to wear a mask on the bus) on your maps and directions. ).

Another novelty is that additional information will be provided for the searches, it is about how to get to a center where medical tests for COVID-19 are done, as if it is required to go having made a prior appointment.

Most of these tools will be available today or in the coming weeks in the following countries: Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, USA, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, India, Thailand, the Netherlands and Australia, and the company explained that later it plans to extend them to other places.

In late May, Google and rival Apple jointly launched a technology that enables health authorities around the world to create contact tracking applications for COVID-19 infections compatible with Android and iPhone.

What the world’s two leading mobile operating system companies have collaboratively created is a compatible application programming interface (API) for Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS that can serve as a foundation for governments and healthcare officials to launch their own applications for national use

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad