Google Maps will indicate the route in which you will spend less gasoline | Technology

Google Maps wants you to save gas and for this it is now able to tell you the best route to follow when driving. We tell you how this new function works that will allow you to save money on fuel for the car.

The way we move between the streets has changed since the launch of Google Maps. This application serves both as a map and as a guide, it is able to choose the fastest route and, now, also will be able to choose the most efficient route.

When we talk about efficiency we mean the use of fuel. At present the use of fossil fuels is still very widespread, most vehicles are powered using these components. It is true that less and less in cities are greener options such as electric cars, but they are still a minority.

The monthly expense of making several trips during the week is usually high and almost mandatory, since it is normal to always keep the same routes between trips. Google Maps wants to help reduce this expense with its new functionality.

In the new Google Maps update the algorithm that is in charge of calculating the routes would take into account the estimated fuel consumption of the vehicle. This means that the route that it would show would not be the one with the shortest duration, but the one that consumes the least fuel.

To celebrate 15 years of Google Maps, the Mountain Viewers have launched a new interface. We tell you which are the most interesting news.

Of course, Google Maps would not force the user to choose the most ecological route. The application would show the different route options and it would be the user who would choose the route he wants to follow. Even if if the most efficient route matches the fastest route, the app would only display one.

This Google Maps update would try to make our driving more ecological and, at the same time, it would be saving us money since by consuming less fuel, it would not be necessary to refuel as often.

Of course, Google Maps cannot do magic and if we have inefficient driving habits such as always using the longest mark, the possible savings that following the ecological routes can offer us is offset.