Google Maps will begin to show ecological routes

03/31/2021 at 10:03 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Google Maps will start to urge your drivers to take the routes that you estimate are the most environmentally friendly based on a list of factors. The search engine said it will highlight the trips that generate the lowest carbon footprint using primarily traffic data and road inclinations. Google said the feature would first launch in the United States later this year “with global expansion on the way.”

The new feature is part of your commitment to the fight against climate change. When launched, the default route in the Google Maps application will be the “green” option, unless users choose not to participate. When alternative routes are significantly faster, Google will offer options and allow users to compare estimated emissions.

“What we are seeing is that for about half of the routes, we can find a greener option with little or no compensation, “said Russell Dicker, Google’s chief product officer.