Google Maps will begin directing drivers on “eco-friendly” routes

By Paresh Dave

Mar 30 (Reuters) – Google’s Maps app will begin directing drivers along routes estimated to generate less carbon emissions based on traffic, the number of slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said the platform will launch the option later this year in the United States and then to other countries, as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services.

Unless users opt otherwise, the chosen route will be “eco-friendly” compared to alternatives that would take about the same time, Google said. When alternative routes are significantly faster, the app will offer options and let users compare their estimated emissions.

“What we are seeing is that in the case of half of the routes, we can find an alternative that is friendly to the environment and with minimal costs for the transfer,” Russell Dicker, Google’s product director, told reporters at a conference. press.

Google says it develops relative emissions estimates by testing different types of vehicles and roads, with the help of information from the Government’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The data on the level of road slopes comes from its Street View program, as well as aerial and satellite imagery.

The potential effect on emissions of the new option is unclear. But in a study of 20 people at California State University, university researchers found in 2020 that participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that displayed estimates.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)