Google Maps will be updated with eco-routes, air quality data, weather maps and much more

Google Maps will include a new function called Live View that will allow us to more easily find the boarding gate or the check-in counter at an airport.

One of the Google applications that more has grown in recent times thanks to the incorporation of a large number of new functions is Google Maps, which, now, thanks to the use of AI it will be updated very soon with a good number of new features.

Google has confirmed in its corporate blog that Google Maps will give us information very soon on ecological routes and on air quality, will incorporate weather maps and much more.

Ecological routes

One of the novelties that Google Maps will include very soon is the information on the most environmentally friendly routes that we can take, that is, those that imply a lower fuel consumption and, for this, factors such as road incline and traffic congestion.

In addition, the Google maps application will show us the route with the lowest carbon footprint, as long as it has a duration similar to the fastest route, since in cases where this is not the case the app will allow us to choose which route we want to follow.

This new eco-routes feature will be launched in the United States at the end of the year both on Android and iOS, reaching the rest of the world at a later date.

In this sense, to facilitate the choice of the best possible route, the most used map application in the world will show us at a glance all routes and modes of transport available to reach our destination, prioritizing automatically our preferred means of transport and those that are most popular in each city. This feature will be implemented globally over the next few months in mobile applications.

Likewise, Google Maps will provide us information about low emission zones that are on our way or at our destination through alerts that are will be launched in June in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, later reaching more countries.

Climate and air quality information

Google Maps will also provide us with more accurate information about weather and temperature conditions, both current and future, to avoid a rainy day without an umbrella and about air quality, which will allow us to know how healthy (or not) the air in the area we are going to is. To obtain this data, Google has reached an agreement with The Weather Company, AirNow.gov and the Central Pollution Board.

This more detailed weather information will begin to reach mobile applications in the coming months and air quality information will be released first in Australia, India and the United States, reaching more countries later.

Live View Indoor Navigation Enhancements

The last of the great news that Google Maps will include in its update is the function Live View, which will use augmented reality signs to show us the way we should follow when moving inside a building.

This new functionality uses a technology called Global Localization which is responsible for scanning tens of thousands of Street View images to guide us in airports, shopping malls and train and bus stations.

For example, in an airport Live View can help us find the elevator, the escalator, the boarding gate, the check-in counters, bathrooms, lockers or ATMs.

Live View is now available for iOS and Android in various shopping malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle and will begin to be deployed in the coming months in airports and shopping centers of Tokyo and Zurich, reaching more cities in the near future.

