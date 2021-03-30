Google Maps updates with augmented reality indoor navigation, eco-routes and weather maps

As time goes by, Google adds more and more powerful tools to its map application, thus making it an essential app for almost anyone. For the next few months the company has prepared a series of new features for Google Maps, such as interior navigation with augmented reality or key weather information. This is what we can expect.

As detailed by Google, the news that it is going to introduce in the coming months are especially focused from an artificial intelligence point of view. That is to say, Google argues that thanks to the AI ​​its maps improve considerably with these next updates.

Augmented reality, ecological routes and weather information

The first of the novelties and perhaps the most impressive of all is the augmented reality navigation. Actually this has already been available on Google Maps for some time, although now the interior maps are also coming. The truth is that it seems to be much more useful in indoor maps than outdoors, since it is more difficult to find specific points such as stairs or to locate what floor is what we are looking for.

In this way, being for example in an airport we will be able to activate Live View to find where the boarding gate we need is or how far there are public toilets. However, for now the functionality limited to “a number of shopping malls” in various cities from the United States. It will soon be deployed to airports and shopping centers in other parts of the world.

Additionally Google Maps will implement new map layers. Currently we have, for example, traffic, public transport or COVID-19. Soon they will join time and air quality. The first one will indicate what the weather is like in each area of ​​the map, while the second one will reflect the air quality at AQI points, collecting information from nearby stations. It will arrive in Australia, India and the United States in the coming months.

Finally, Google also introduces ecological routes. By this he means showing the route that is most fuel efficient. Google says Maps will determine fuel-efficient routes by taking into account things like traffic congestion and road incline. When searching for a destination this route will be displayed along with the fastest and the shortest as before. It will arrive at the end of the year in the United States and then it will have a global expansion.

Continuing on the pollution theme, Google says it will deploy information on low emission zones and the restrictions that apply in these areas. This feature will arrive in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the United Kingdom in June.

Via | Google