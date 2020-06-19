Google Maps includes a ton of information about the map, such as the location of restaurants and hotels and their user community reviews. Now, the vast majority of this information only shown in map view and not in Street View, where you stay more or less blind. What is this I am seeing?

In a last test, Google is trying to add more information to Street View, adding bookmarks with information about places, indicating which establishment is each place and additional information by tapping on them.

Street View Augmented Reality

Augmented reality is used for much more than to see 3D animals in your house, and Google knows it. After the company added an augmented reality system to the walking routes that tells you where to go with your mobile camera, the next step would be add extra information directly in Street View.

This change, which for the time being is still an active test for a very limited number of users and active in few places, involves bringing to Street View a large part of the icons that populate the map view and that show where is a point of interest in the map. The advantage is that in Street View they can be seen in a better context, with their external appearance and not only because of their location on the map or a satellite view in which generally not much can be appreciated.

These floating bubbles provide additional information about the place hovering over them, such as name, description, average score at that time and price indicator. Clicking on them displays the location information in a panel on the left.

At the moment, this test applies only to the web version of Google Maps, although this add information about the map with augmented reality It is not new. Google already showed two years ago a similar way to display information from sites with augmented reality in the Google Maps application, although for the moment the only thing we have about it is the RA walking routes. And we are also waiting for the jumping fox.

