A few days ago it emerged that singer Billie Eilish was forced to apply for a restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, 24, after he came to her home seven times for a whole week. The artist is passing the confinement with her family and it was her father, in fact, who first ran into the young man. The father of the 18-year-old interpreter assured him that he had the wrong address, but the fan did not give up and returned at night displaying “erratic behavior”.

Following this incident, the singer decided to request a restraining order against Prenell. Justice decided to agree with Eilish and required the young man to temporarily stay more than 182 meters from the artist and her parents and end any attempt to contact them. Now it is believed due to the bad drink that the young woman and her family had to go through, Google has decided to blur the family home to protect their privacy.

British media like The Sun point out that it has been the singer herself who has asked the Californian company to blur her house. Apparently, the incident he had last week has not been an isolated event and according to the aforementioned media, more followers have approached the singer’s home. In addition to Google, Billie has deleted her house from other search engines, following in the footsteps of other singers like Lily Allen, Paul McCartney or Jimmy Page.

For its part, the North American technology company has spoken to the Sun and they have been told that “They no longer offer the option to request complete deletion of an image, but anyone can request that a photograph be blurred to protect their anonymity“, they have explained from the company.

They have also reported that they have an innovative technology capable of blurring images of any kind: “If a person sees that their license plate requires additional blurring, or if they want us to erase their entire house, car, or body, they can submit a request. We have developed cutting edge license plate and license plate blur technology designed to blur identifiable faces and plates within images contributed by Google in Street View. ”