It was through networks that Google announced the changes that its application will experience, in two publications we can hear the current voice of Google Maps say goodbye and in another you can hear the new one.

Although these are very similar, the new audio quality is noticeable by simulating a more fluid and less robotic voice.

?? UPDATE: Farewell message from the old voice of Google Maps * * Will you recognize it by the long vowels at the end of the phrase? pic.twitter.com/gzX56UF3Uq – Google Spain (@GoogleES) June 24, 2020

Google ranks first among web properties with the most visited multiplatforms, in the United States alone, 259 million visitors were registered in October 2019, according to Statista data.

In addition, in a study conducted between 2017 and 2018, more than 45,000 companies in different industries, of which 25 percent were viewed from Google Maps.

Related Notes:

· South Park is not spared either and will be censored by HBO Max

· Not all social networks can benefit your marketing

· Walmart will stop displaying the Mississippi flag in its stores for racist issues

Importance of digital map services:

Technology has taken on great importance today, to the extent that it has become an indispensable tool for the daily lives of many people.

You have probably heard of mobile optimization, since it has been happening for years, however at this point the use of a cell phone is essential to quickly fulfill some functions and its tools manage to adapt to our demands.

Statista data notes that around 54 percent of users ages 18-29 reported using online navigation services / maps on a smartphone in the past 4 weeks.

Dependence on new technologies:

Technology and the digital age in general are advancing at high speed, so various companies must adapt to this. According to the World Economic Forum, the labor field will present a crisis in the labor field and has shown us that the future of jobs will be linked to a new industry of innovative services.

You just have to consider that today there are jobs that did not exist 10 years ago, for example, Community Manager, Social Media Manager, Influencers and others related to the digital age.

WEF notes that 65 percent of children entering elementary school this year will end up working in positions that do not yet exist.

It even ensures that 2.1 million jobs will emerge, including general jobs, computing and mathematics, architecture and engineering, sales, education and training.

« Transferability of workers » is the ability of workers to adapt to these changes and to recognize that occupations are in decline and to be able to transfer to emerging ones.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299